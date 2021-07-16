Free Zuma campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to respond to demands

Leaders of the Free Jacob Zuma Campaign say that their campaign to have the former president freed from his 15 month imprisonment will not cease until their objective is achieved. Zuma’s supporters, including ANC member Phapano Phasha and the MKMVA’s Carl Niehaus, announced a list of demands that should accompany Zuma’s release. They say they expect President Cyril Ramaphosa to have responded to in 14 days.

Phasha said that Zuma must be released immediately and that all the legal targeting and “legal persecution that he has endured”, including the arms deal case, should stop immediately. Amongst the other demands made by Phasha was the nationalisation of the mines, the South African Reserve Bank and other key strategic industries and means of production. “A State Bank must be established without delay, and our national banks must be focused on specific areas of industrial development.

“Several black banks must be established, through easing their entrance into the financial sector. Similarly the insurance industry must be unlocked for the emergence, and ultimate control, of black players,” Phasha said. Zuma’s supporters also called for free quality education, the end of stringent lockdown regulatory measures, the prioritisation of rural development and immediate and full implementation of the Resolution of the 54th National Conference of the ANC for the expropriation of land without compensation. “The BRICS alliance that has been neglected and de-campaigned under the Ramaphosa government, must be resuscitated and strengthened. A living wage for all public sector workers, especially the police and nurses.

“All SOE’s must be protected from being privatised, and those such as SAA that have already been privatised, and sold, must be re-nationalised. Overall, free education, vocational training, and employment must be guaranteed for all of those who are willing and able to work,” Phasha said. She said that their demands were for an equitable black, especifically African, owned and controlled economy. “We are almost 30 years into our democratic breakthrough, and yet the economy of the country continues to be in the hands of a white minority that hates and mercilessly exploits black South Africans.

“They hate even those compradore black capitalist agents who enable their continuing exploitation of the vast majority of black people. They are thriving on dividing and ruling us,” Phasha said. She added that their campaign for Zuma’s release and for their demands to be implemented, will not cease until their objective to achieve a truly liberated and economically empowered country is achieved. “Failing to do so is not an option, because the terrible alternative we live and see right now, and it is truly too ghastly to contemplate.