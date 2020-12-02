Freed Andile Lungisa wants ANC to chart new path, put people first

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor and former ANC youth league leader Andile Lungisa walked out of North End Prison in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday and triumphantly called for a revolution that would benefit the masses. Wearing ANC regalia, Lungisa addressed the media flanked by a few of his supporters, including former North West premier, Supra Mahumapelo. He said jail life was difficult and that he had struggled during his first few nights. Lungisa said the ANC had to embark on a new path that would help the people. “It is only South Africa where you have the majority complaining about the minority, it is only in South Africa where people are complaining about racism… no, we have been racially abused. You have that situation… that situation needs us to think why the majority? “As the generation we are saying it is high time we need to march and not blame the generation of Mandela, of Oliver Tambo, a generation of John Dube, a generation of the leaders that came before us. It is our responsibility to take this country forward”.

Lungisa surprise release from prison where he was jailed in September this year for assaulting a DA councillor during a violent council meeting in 2016 came courtesy of a parole system which recognised that he had already spent some time in prison.

The Department of Correctional Services said he was a first-time offender, hence his release as he met all the criteria to be placed on parole.

“Lungisa was initially admitted on May 9, 2018, to serve a two-year sentence for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. However, he was released on bail on May, 2018, after having spent at least 16 days pending his appeal application.

“He was readmitted to continue with the sentence into the corrections system on September 17, 2020, after his appeal application was unsuccessful. The Special Remission of Sentences granted by President Cyril Ramaphosa on

December 16, 2019, reduced Lungisa’s sentence by 12 months. Over 14 000 inmates benefited from the special remission of sentence,” the department said.

This meant that Lungisa will serve the remainder of his two-year sentence at home where he is expected to comply with certain conditions, the department said.

Political Bureau