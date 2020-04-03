Freedom Front Plus founder Constand Viljoen dies

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered condolences at the passing of General Viljoen to his wife Risti and the immediate and extended family, as well as his friends and political associates.





In a statement issued by the presidency, Ramaphosa said that Viljoen will be remembered for influencing conservative movements into abandoning plans for military resistance to the democratic transition.

President Ramaphosa said: “Gen Viljoen’s principal contribution was his success in demobilising conservative resistance to the transition in our country at a critical point in our history. He risked alienation by his community and longstanding supporters by mobilising conservative groupings to participate in the political and constitutional negotiations that yielded our democratic dispensation.

“His transition from a military commander to a voice in our democratic Parliament illustrated the inclusive, diverse and tolerant character of our constitutional dispensation and body politic.”