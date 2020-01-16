Freedom Front Plus has grabbed a ward seat from the Democratic Alliance in the Mamusa municipal by-election. Picture: Molaole Montsho/African News Agency (ANA)

Rustenburg - The Freedom Front Plus party has snatched a ward away from the Democratic Alliance in the Mamusa municipality in North West province. The party's candidate Nico Moster Killian won ward 9 with 793 votes or 50.74 percent in Wednesday's by-election. The DA had won the seat in 2016 with with 642 votes or 40.61 percent.

The by-election was held after the provincial government dissolved Mamusa council last year due to a collapse of services.

In the dissolved council, the ruling African National Congress had 11 seats while the Forum 4 Service Delivery was the official opposition with three seats, the Economic Freedom Fighters had two and Freedom Front Plus and the DA each held one.

African News Agency/ANA