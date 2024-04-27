‘Freedom not free’: Alexandra renewal a “failed” project, Malema promises EFF government will build houses

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has taken a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he failed to deliver on the one million houses he promised to the people of Alexandra. This is after the ANC-led government of President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to build houses for the people of Alex as part of the “Alex Renewal Project” but to date, the houses are nowhere to be seen.

Malema addressed the Freedom Day Rally at Alexandra Stadium in Alexandra Township on Saturday, as South Africans across the country are celebrating Freedom Day. It is also a 30-year celebration of democracy. “Ramaphosa came to Alex and promised to build one million houses but to date, there is no single house that was built by him. “We have never seen Alexandra grow and have nice houses… We want it to grow and give our people houses,” he said.

Initially, the project was launched in 2001 by then President Thabo Mbeki, as a plan to alleviate housing and urbanisation problems in the area.

But it has since been disfigured by what Malema described as “Alexandra Mafias” who stole the money and used it for their interests. “Alexandra is worse than the time when the money was released. The renewal had billions, billions of rands, and the mafias ate the money. “Today, there is nothing that looks like a million. After stealing the money, they left Alex to stay in the suburbs of Johannesburg because of the money from the renewal,” he said.

The estimated budget for renewal was R1,3 billion over seven years. The government has since dismissed the claims. But Malema promised that under the EFF government, Alex will have houses for people to live in comfortably and with dignity.

He further encouraged the people to vote for his party to witness a decisive government that works for its people. The national and provincial elections will be held on May 29.