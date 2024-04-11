Freedom Under Law wants reasons why Zuma is back on ballot

The Judiciary watchdog organisation Freedom Under Law (FUL) has called on the Electoral Court to urgently release reasons why former president Jacob Zuma is back on the ballot paper.
This is after the court on Tuesday ruled that Zuma will contest the 2024 national and provincial elections under the Umkhonto weSiswe (MK) Party.
It dismissed the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC)'s objection against Zuma as the number one candidate of the party.
The court has so far issued its order, with reasons for the decision still to be provided.
MKP has welcomed the ruling to keep Zuma’s name on their list of candidates to Parliament.
In a statement, FUL said the court's ruling on the matter was urgent, given that the elections were nearing, but highlighted that its reasons for the ruling were equally important.
"The need for an urgent decision on this matter is understandable, considering that elections are imminent. However, the reasons for the decision are of importance, both for the eligibility of the candidate in question and as a general precedent. The rule of law requires that courts give fully motivated reasons for their decisions," it said.
The organisation joins the IEC and many other voices calling for the reason behind the court's ruling.
"Freedom Under Law (FUL) notes the decision of the Electoral Court on April 9, 2024, which overturns a finding of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and allows for former president Jacob Zuma to be included on the list of candidates to contest the upcoming national elections for the MK political party," FUL said.
Emphasising the importance of the decision, the organisation maintained that Zuma had initially been disqualified, based on an objection grounded in provisions of the Constitution that preclude anyone convicted of an office and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment from being a member of the National Assembly.
The watchdog body said it was critical for the credibility of the decision, as well as the support and faith that the citizens have in the electoral process.
On Tuesday, the IEC said it was consulting with its legal team to map a way forward regarding the court's ruling.
IOL Politics