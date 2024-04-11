Freedom Under Law wants reasons why Zuma is back on ballot

The Judiciary watchdog organisation Freedom Under Law (FUL) has called on the Electoral Court to urgently release reasons why former president Jacob Zuma is back on the ballot paper. This is after the court on Tuesday ruled that Zuma will contest the 2024 national and provincial elections under the Umkhonto weSiswe (MK) Party.

It dismissed the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC)'s objection against Zuma as the number one candidate of the party. The court has so far issued its order, with reasons for the decision still to be provided. MKP has welcomed the ruling to keep Zuma’s name on their list of candidates to Parliament.

In a statement, FUL said the court's ruling on the matter was urgent, given that the elections were nearing, but highlighted that its reasons for the ruling were equally important. "The need for an urgent decision on this matter is understandable, considering that elections are imminent. However, the reasons for the decision are of importance, both for the eligibility of the candidate in question and as a general precedent. The rule of law requires that courts give fully motivated reasons for their decisions," it said. The organisation joins the IEC and many other voices calling for the reason behind the court's ruling.