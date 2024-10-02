'Friendship and favouritism': EFF chairperson in Limpopo quits to join Zuma's MK Party

The former chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo Tshilidzi Maraga has resigned to join uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, citing favouritism in the party leadership. Her departure comes after the disbandment of the EFF's Vhembe regional structure.

The party leadership said the decision was taken because of the underwhelming results in the May general elections, where they secured nine seats - two more than before. However, according to Maraga, she felt ignored and undervalued by the EFF, which led to her joining MKP. Maraga told IOL that it is a lie that her removal as the chairperson was based on accusation of bad performance. Maraga said she left because the party in Limpopo is now led by friendship instead of the constitution.

"It is not correct that we underperformed. It is not true. The party does not follow the constitution. It uses proximity and friendship. The constitution should be the one that runs the party and not friends. "The current chairperson was parachuted to the position with only one year and the constitution does not allow that," she said. Maraga said she could not tolerate the situation in the party because it was out of the constitution.

She is one of the many members who served as leaders in the EFF that joined various parties. In August, Floyd Shivambu dropped a bombshell after announcing his resignation from the EFF's deputy president to join MKP. After him, Mzwanele "Jimmy" Manyi, former EFF student command president Mpho Morolane followed suit.