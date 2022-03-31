From Eskom to vaccine rollout and military veterans, these are the questions David Mabuza faces in Parliament today

Deputy President David Mabuza is appearing before the National Assembly to answer questions ranging from Eskom to vaccines and the benefits to military veterans. Mabuza’s appearance before MPs on Thursday comes after the ANC defeated a motion of no confidence in the Cabinet by the opposition on Wednesday.

But opposition and ANC MPs have fielded a number of questions to Mabuza on the work that his government is doing to fix the country. ANC MP Lesiba Molala has asked about the government’s plan to secure other sources of energy because of the impact of load shedding. Eskom has been implementing power cuts over the last few weeks.

Molala wants a progress report on the government’s plans to open up the market. EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has also asked about the government’s plans to deal with the closure of coal mines and the impact this would have on the energy security in the country. This is in light of the implementation of load shedding by Eskom.

IFP MP Zandile Majozi wants to know about the measures he has taken with the department of cooperative governance to fight corruption in municipalities. Municipalities have over the years been plagued by corruption, with the auditor-general issuing damning reports every year. There has been irregular expenditure amounting to billions of rands every year in municipalities, with no paper trail in some of the transactions.

Beauty Dlulane of the ANC also wants to know the measures that the government is taking to increase the number of people who are vaccinated against Covid-19 as the country might face a fifth wave. The country has vaccinated more than 41% of the adult population against the virus. Mabuza has also been asked about plans to deal with the plight of military veterans.

This comes after Defence Minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele were held hostage at the St. George’s Hotel in Irene, Pretoria, by military veterans a few months ago. Mabuza has been asked about what has been done to deal with the plight of military veterans, amendments to the Military Pensions Act and other interventions. [email protected]