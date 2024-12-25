From Ramaphosa to Zuma, Mzansi political leaders wish you a Merry Christmas

From President Cyril Ramaphosa to former president Jacob Zuma, to John Steenhuisen, Julius Malema, Bantu Holomisa and Herman Mashaba, South Africa’s top political leaders have wished millions of South Africans a Merry Christmas. Ramaphosa extended his festive season wishes to South Africans for the very first time as the leader of the Government of National Unity (GNU), which was constituted after the ANC failed to secure 50% of the vote for the first time in May.

This resulted in the ANC being forced to form a coalition government, for the first time at the national level. This saw the formation of a bloated Cabinet, with almost every portfolio having one or two deputy ministers. The GNU consists of 10 parties, led by the ANC. The parties include the DA, IFP, PA, UDM, FF+, Good Party, PAC, Rise Mzansi, Al Jama-ah and the NFP in KZN. In a video, Ramaphosa conveyed his festive wishes, alongside pictures, including the one featuring the Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers of the GNU.

The year 2024, also marked 30 years since the end of apartheid era and the birth of freedom in South Africa. “As we mark the end of a year of momentous change at home and globally, let us come together as family, friends and neighbours to close out 2024 as our milestone of 30 years of freedom and democracy,” Ramaphosa said in the video. Ramaphosa stressed the importance of supporting those in need during the festive holidays as the country prepares for the year 2025.

“Let us make this festive season one of togetherness, safety and care for people in need while we prepare to welcome 2025,” he said. Ramaphosa expressed that he is looking forward to South African’s upcoming Presidency of the Group Twenty (G20) in 2025. This will be for the first time an African economy will be hosting G20 - on a rotational basis.

“I look forward to South Africa's Presidency of the G20 in the new year under our chosen theme of "Solidarity. Equality. Sustainability,” Ramaphosa said. The country will hold the G20 Presidency in 2025, following Brazil’s tenure in 2024. The G20 is a forum of the largest economies in the world who meet regularly to discuss the most pressing issues facing the global economy. Zuma, highlighted the importance of reflecting on the sacrifices made by those who fought for freedom and the responsibilities people carry today.

“Let us remember that the struggle for true freedom and economic liberation is far from over. Our resolve must remain strong, and our actions bold,” Zuma said. Zuma urged all South Africans to support the MK party’s efforts to combat corruption, inequality, and despair. He wished that the festive season would bring peace, joy, and renewal, while urging people to enter the new year with hope and determination. ActionSA’s Mashaba urged the public to reflect on the past year, reconnect with their loved ones, given to the challenges many people endured.

“Many have lost their loved ones and livelihoods due to many causes they had no control over. Those of us who are still here, from wealthy to less wealthy, have a responsibility to remain steadfast in our faith and to do our part to better the lives of fellow human beings who are less fortunate than we are,” Mashaba said. The acting secretary-general of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) Zandile Phiri, called on South Africans to prioritise their safety and security, especially given the increase in road accidents and gender-based violence (GBV) cases circulating on social media. ”In this season of goodwill, the UDM calls on all South Africans to exercise extreme caution on the roads and to take collective action to end GBV. It is crucial that we look out for one another and work together to create a safer and more just society for all,” Phiri said.

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi called on the police to prioritise safety of women and children and to report GBV cases. “Moreover, we call on communities and law enforcement to ensure the safety of women and children, and for communities to report cases of gender-based violence,” added Zibi. FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald said that the GNU presents hope for the future.

“In this regard, the FF Plus believes that the GNU has played a significant role in bringing about a new wave of optimism where there was only despair,” Groenewald said. In addition, EFF’s national spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys called on people to show compassion to those who are less fortunate, stating that the true spirit of Christmas lies in showing solidarity and generosity. “Let us embody the principles of giving and solidarity, inspired by the revolutionary life of Christ, who stood for the marginalised and the oppressed,” Mathys said.