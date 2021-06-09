Frustrated ANC staff to take to streets for non-payment

This comes after staff members were in April informed that their salaries would be late. The party previously warned staff that the problem of late payment would continue for the next three to six months due to ongoing financial problems.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Wednesday at a general meeting chaired by ANC general manager Febe Potgieter, staff gave their employer notice in accordance with labour relations of planned industrial action.

“Following repeated challenges of late salary payments, ANC staff will picket on 15 June at Luthuli House and all provincial and regional ANC offices in protest. Although staff were informed that officials are attending to the ANC cash flow challenges, the feeling of grievance around their conditions of employment has reached a critical point. Elected ANC officials at all levels will be organised to receive staff memorandum,” said Mabe in a statement.

The party was faced with a similar problem in December 2019 and again in June 2020, when it alerted staff that it would not be able to fulfil its obligation to pay salaries on the 25th day of those months.