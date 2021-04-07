’Fuel price hikes to negatively affect livelihoods’

Cape Town - The chairperson of the portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy, Sahlulele Luzipo, believes that the hikes in fuel and electricity prices will have a negative socio-economic impact on the livelihoods of many South Africans.

This comes after the price of fuel went up on Wednesday.

Luzipo said this happened at a time when many people were struggling following the devastation brought by Covid-19.

“These hikes are unimaginable, considering that they come at a time when the country is still reeling from the devastating socio-economic setbacks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Luzipo emphasised that the impact of these hikes will be unbearable in poor communities because most people rely on public transport to access healthcare services, and often the taxi industry increases fares when there is fuel price hike.