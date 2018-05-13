Johannesburg - As calls grow for the Gupta family to be extradited back to South Africa to be held accountable for allegations of state capture, the controversial family has been spotted in India.

One of the Gupta brothers, Ajay, was spotted at a hotel in New Delhi at the weekend.

eNCA reports that Ajay and some family members were seen in Saharanpur following a stay in New Delhi.

The Gupta brothers are originally from Saharanpur, a city in the state of Uttar Pradesh in northern India.

The brothers were earlier this year spotted in Dubai, where they were believed to be seeking refuge.

The family is believed to be in India to attend a religious pilgrimage.

ALSO READ: Man who filmed Gupta brother in Dubai detained

One of the brothers’ nephew, Varun Gupta, was granted permission by the court to travel to India to attend the religious event.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had opposed his travel overseas as it feared he would not return to face charges linked to the Estina Dairy Farm project scandal.

He was arrested in February along with other individuals linked to the Gupta family and project.

The Judge told Varun that he could travel but had to return to South Africa by the end of May.

The Estina Dairy Farm project, where millions of rands from the Free State Department of Agriculture ended up being distributed to Gupta linked companies, is just one of many the allegations the family is facing.

The Gupta family have faced numerous allegations of corruption involving state owned enterprises. Law enforcement officials have been building up criminal cases around the family in an attempt to recoup millions of rand.

The family is close friends with former president Jacob Zuma and it is believed that the friendship enabled the family to illegally benefit from resources at state owned enterprises.

Ajay told eNCA that he did not understand why he was he was being accused of corrupt activity.

He also said he would return to South Africa to clear his name.

IOL