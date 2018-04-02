Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Monday that a memorial service would be held for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Wednesday, April 11 and a full state funeral on Saturday, April 14.
Madikizela-Mandela died in a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 81 on Monday after suffering a long illness that failed to rob of her of the charisma and energy that defined her sometimes divisive character.
On Monday night mourners gathered at her Soweto home to pay tribute to her "fighting spirit", singing struggle-era songs in tribute and praise.
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader Julius Malema, who became her confidante of in recent years, is expected to visit her modest two-storey red brick home on Tuesday.
The EFF paid tribute to Winnie Mandela's "fighting spirit" following news of her death.
"She affirmed both the love and anger of black people; always committed to their right to defend their lives even (with) arms in the face of a deadly apartheid evil," the radical leftist party said in a statement.
The ANC Women's League, which Winnie Mandela once led, will stage a mass march to her home on Wednesday.
AFP