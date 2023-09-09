Funeral plans for Buthelezi will be announced after consultations with government

The family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is working with government to finalise details around his funeral. Family spokesperson Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi said the family was meeting on Saturday to discuss the plans for the funeral.

However, they will work with government on the details and this will be made public once everything has been finalised. Dr Buthelezi, who was speaking on Newzroom Afrika, said he hoped this will be soon. Reflecting on the legacy of the late Prince Buthelezi, he said he was strict and a disciplinarian who believed in his principles.

Cultural expert from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Gugu Mazibuko said he expected that Buthelezi will be given a State funeral. President Cyril Ramaphosa was yet to announce if he will give Buthelezi the State funeral. Political parties have continued to pay tribute to Buthelezi, who they said played a key role in the transition to democracy in South Africa.

Buthelezi had been in the national legislature from 1994 and he served under former presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki as home affairs minister. After 2004 he continued to be part of the national legislature where he was leading his party, the IFP. [email protected]