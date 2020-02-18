FW de Klerk apology must be visible through actions, says ANC









Former president FW de Klerk. File photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) DURBAN - The ANC said on Tuesday that the sincerity of an apology made by former president FW de Klerk following offensive comments about apartheid would be visible through his actions.

This as the Nelson Mandela Foundation on Tuesday said it welcomed de Klerk retracting the statements that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

De Klerk first made the statements during a television interview two weeks ago, which caused consternation at Thursday's state of the nation address (SONA), with EFF MPs demanding that he leave parliament, where he was seated as a guest.





ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe: "The sincerity of Mr de Klerk's apology will be tested by his posture to selflessly commit both in words and in deeds towards the advancement of the ongoing reconstruction and development project through nation building in his local community.

"The ANC has consistently maintained, in line with the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid, that apartheid was and remains a crime against humanity," said Mabe.





He said the convention adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1973 declared that apartheid was a crime against humanity, "and that inhuman acts resulting from the policies and practices of apartheid and similar policies and practices of racial segregation and discrimination ... are crimes violating the principles of international law, in particular the purposes and principles of the charter of the United Nations, and constituting a serious threat to international peace and security".





Mabe said that "unfortunate and inconsiderate utterances" went against the spirit of unity that was trying to be fostered in South Africa, and were " unhealthy for our young democracy".





"It is therefore expected of our elders and statesmen to carry the moral duty of helping to unite and reconcile all of South Africa’s people with an unequivocal measure of humility.





"The callous brutality, oppression, indignity and destruction that apartheid brought to millions of black South Africans should never be trivialised by anyone in our country regardless of their political affiliation, beliefs, skin colour and station in life," he said.





Any form of denying apartheid was a crime against humanity was an affront "to the lived reality of the majority of South Africans and a complete digression from the noble cause of social cohesion", said Mabe.





"Our new democratic society is based on the values of non-racialism, national unity, and acknowledgement of the brutality and injustices of our past".