FW de Klerk Foundation CEO resigns

Johannesburg - The CEO of the FW de Klerk Foundation Dr Dayne Morkel has resigned.

The foundation announced in a statement on Wednesday that Morkel would be leaving his post on March 31. He will be taking up a post as the CEO of US-based Foundation for Peace in Divided Societies.

"Dr Morkel will be accepting an appointment as CEO of the Foundation for Peace in Divided Societies in the United States, an organisation with which the FW de Klerk Foundation has had close ties for 20 years," the foundation said.

The organisation stressed that Morkel's departure was unrelated to the controversy over the EFF's demands at the State of the Nation Address for FW de Klerk to be removed from the ceremony last month. Following the EFF's demands, which were based on de Klerk's long-held views that Apartheid was not a crime against humanity, the foundation had issued a statement which continued to support this disputed view.

A few days later, the foundation then issued another statement which apologised for stating that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.