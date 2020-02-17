Durban - Former deputy president FW de Klerk has apologised for his remarks that apartheid was not a crime against humanity. He made the comments which have been widely slammed by political parties and NGOs during a television interview with the SABC recently.
On Friday, he had also issued a statement which said the idea of apartheid as a crime against humanity was communist propaganda.
De Klerk was also at the centre of a 90 minute late start to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fourth State of the Nation Address when the EFF demanded he be kicked out of Parliament for his remarks. National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise had refused for de Klerk to be kicked out, stating that he had been invited by Parliament to attend the SONA.
But on Monday, following increasing public pressure and backlash, the last leader of the apartheid regime retracted his comments that apartheid was not a crime against humanity and duly apologised.