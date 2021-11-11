FW de Klerk’s life in pictures

Cape Town - Former president FW de Klerk lost his battle with cancer on Thursday morning. The FW de Klerk Foundation confirmed that De Klerk, 85, died at his home in Fresnaye after he struggled against cancer.

“It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former president FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer. “Mr De Klerk was 85 years old. He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan, and his grandchildren. “The family will, in due course, make an announcement regarding funeral arrangements,” the statement read.

De Klerk succeeded PW Botha, having served as president of the republic from September 1989 until May 1994. His biography reads that under his leadership, apartheid was dismantled, and he initiated and presided over the inclusive negotiations that led to the adoption of South Africa’s first fully democratic Constitution in December 1993. In the same year, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside Nelson Mandela.

Prior to his political journey, he attended the Potchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education and graduated in 1958 with BA and LLB degrees (cum laude). De Klerk moved on to join a law firm in Vereeniging that he helped to develop into one of the leading law firms outside South Africa’s major metropolitan areas. He was actively involved in community and student affairs and was subsequently offered the Chair of Administrative Law at Potchefstroom University. He declined this offer to enter into politics.

In November 1972, he was elected as a Member of Parliament for Vereeniging. In 1975, De Klerk became information officer of the Transvaal National Party. He held several ministerial positions in the Cabinet of former president PW Botha, including Minister of Post and Telecommunications and Sport and Recreation (1978–1979); Mines, Energy and Environmental Planning (1979–1980); Mineral and Energy Affairs (1980–1982); Internal Affairs (1982–1985); and National Education and Planning (1984–1989).

When PW Botha resigned as leader of the National Party in February 1989, he was succeeded by De Klerk.