Gama denies Norma Mngoma, Gupta allegations at Zondo commission

Former Transnet Group chief executive Siyabonga Gama played the denial game at the Zondo commission on Friday, denying all allegations that were put to him by evidence leader advocate Anton Myburgh.

Gama fielded questions based on Norma Mngoma’s testimony from earlier in the week. He denied the allegation that he was involved in appointing Gugu Gigaba – former finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s sister – at Transnet.

Mngoma, the estranged wife of Gigaba, told the commission that Gama and her husband shared a close friendship and that it was Gama who had arranged a job at the parastatal for her sister-in-law.

Mngoma said her sister-in-law was still employed at Transnet. Gama told the commission that he had no knowledge of her appointment and had never even met Gugu Gigaba.

Moving on in the day, Myburgh questioned Gama on his two-day stay at the Oberoi Hotel in Dubai in 2016 – two months before he was permanently appointed as chief executive at Transnet.

He denied that the Guptas paid for his stay, despite the leaked Gupta emails showing that a booking confirmation was emailed to Gupta-owned Sahara Systems chief executive Ashu Chawla, who forwarded the reservation to Gupta family associate Salim Essa.

Gama confirmed meeting Essa during his stay at the Oberoi Hotel but denied the Guptas paid for his stay. However, Myburgh pointed out that it was in Gama’s own testimony that Essa assisted him with booking this accommodation.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo adjourned proceedings shortly before 4pm.

Gama will have to return to the commission in the coming weeks to conclude his evidence. Zondo said the commission would communicate which evening would be free for him.

