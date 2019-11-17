Gana, Steenhuisen contest for DA top job as federal council set to vote









Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - Senior DA leader Mike Moriarty has come out in full support of the party’s MPL Makashule Gana to be elected interim leader during the federal council meeting to be held in Johannesburg on Sunday. The party’s federal council will meet to vote for the interim party leader and federal chairperson, the positions that were left vacant after Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip resigned last month. Gana will contest for the top job in the party with parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen. DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the result of who will lead the party to next year’s policy and elective congresses, will be known later on Sunday. A statement, in which Moriarty, Gauteng chairperson, said he shared the same view as Gana that race matters, was on Friday posted on Facebook.

“I am convinced you (Gana) have the intellect and vision to lead us to the policy conference where we have a final chance to show who we in the DA are, what we stand for and how we can fix our country.

“Accordingly, my hope is that you can help us, the DA, to demonstrate that diversity can lead to success as opposed to racial polarisation, which leads to conflict and catastrophe,” wrote Moriarty.

A video of messages of support for Gana from various party leaders was also posted on Facebook.

Branch chairperson in Tshwane, Leandre Chulu, said she looked up to Gana because he was an experienced and exemplary leader.

“He has experience in all spheres of government and 100% committed to the party and the people of SA,” wrote Chulu.

Constituency deputy secretary in Mamelodi, Tshwane, Patience Zoey also wrote: “One leader that represent 100% of young and old, all gender on the ground and within the party, self discipline and leads by example #Gana2019”.

Gana recently penned a letter urging delegates to vote for him. He made it clear that if he was voted for, he would ensure the party never abandons the issue of racial redress.

“We are in an unsustainable situation as a country, and yet our party is being driven apart by a belief that right-wing apologists must be courted back into the party in order for it to be sustainable.

“I am standing because I believe that the most urgent question of the interim leadership is not just to prepare for the next electoral cycle, but to take a definite shift towards the centre of South African politics,” he said.

Steenhuisen seemed to be enjoying support from most of the party’s provincial leaders.

Northern Cape’s Andrew Louw said he would vote for Steenhuisen.

“What we need now more than ever before is a John Steenhuisen that can actually help us to move onwards.

“Let me put it to you bluntly, I’m not going to mince my words, I am going to vote for John Steenhuisen,” said Louw, who previously backed Maimane.

Mpumalanga provincial leader Jane Sithole, recently told Independent Media that she believed Steenhuisen was capable of leading the party to the conference, which would take place in April.

