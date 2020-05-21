Gauteng channels efforts to Ekurhuleni - the new Covid-19 hotspot

Johannesburg - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the province's efforts have been directed to dealing with rising coronavirus cases in Ekurhuleni. This comes as the Ekurhuleni metro has surpassed Joburg, with cases growing faster there.



Makhura said the province had been doing well on a number of fronts in dealing with the spread of the virus. He said contact tracing stood at 93% in the province and the aim was to make sure it gets to 100%.



The province currently has had 2400 confirmed cases since the first case was confirmed in March. Since, there have been 1729 recoveries and 27 deaths.





This means the Gauteng province has roughly around 600 active Covid-19 cases.





Makhura said the focus was now on tackling hotspots which included Ekurhuleni. He said the metro had now surpassed Joburg in confirming new cases.





The breakdown of cases as on May 21;





- Joburg 1238 cases with 1036 recoveries.