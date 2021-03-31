Gauteng communications head Thabo Masebe steps in as acting director-general

Versatile Gauteng head of communications Thabo Masebe has been roped in to act as the provincial government’s director-general (DG) after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Phindile Baleni to his office. Baleni has been Gauteng’s DG since 2015 – a few months after Premier David Makhura was appointed to the helm of the provincial government in May 2014. On Wednesday, Makhura expressed his profound gratitude to Baleni for her role as DG, as she left to take up the post of director-general in the Presidency following the announcement by the cabinet. “A consummate professional with a wealth of experience in the public service and a relationship builder with the knack to establish sustainable partnerships towards the realisation of common goals,” Makhura said. He said Baleni had been integral in driving the implementation of the plan –Growing Gauteng Together 2030 (GGT2030) – anchored on transformation, modernisation and reindustrialisation.

“She steered the Gauteng City Region ship in various streams in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. With the support of a team of committed and dedicated heads of department, Ms Baleni contributed significantly towards the overall performance of the Gauteng provincial administration and the promotion of clean, accountable and ethical governance.

“On behalf of the Gauteng City Region, I express sincere gratitude for Ms Phindile Baleni’s sterling work throughout the years. I have no doubt that in her new role as director-general in the Presidency she will continue to make a significant contribution towards building a capable and developmental state,” said Makhura.

He said Masebe has been appointed as the acting director-general until the post is filled.

Bonginkosi Dhlamini of the IFP in Gauteng also expressed the same sentiments and admiration for Baleni.

“Mrs Baleni has been pivotal in her astute stewardship of the Gauteng government administration, where she served as DG in the Office of the Premier in Gauteng since March 2015.

’’She has maintained an impeccable record as an ethical and competent public servant, whose experience has contributed towards improving the level of professionalism and service capacity within the provincial government,” Dhlamini said.

Political Bureau