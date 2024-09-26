Gauteng department of health spends over R13 million on suspended staff members

The Gauteng department of health is facing severe criticism after it was revealed that the department spent over R13 million on suspended staff members sitting at home in the past few years. This revelation was made by Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko in a written response to Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Provincial Legislature (MPL) and health spokesperson Jack Bloom in the Gauteng Legislature.

Bloom posed a question on the breakdown of many staff members who are currently on suspension, and whether they are receiving monthly payment or not. In response to the questions asked by Bloom, Nkomo-Ralehoko said there were some staff members who were suspected due to financial misconduct, job selling scams, and assault among others. Advocate Mpelegeng Lebeloane, former chief director of legal services, received a massive R4.7 million while sitting at home from July 2019 until last year.

She was later told to report for duty, but retired early this year in July. Bloom said three senior staff were suspended from 26 January 26, in 2022 for alleged involvement in financial misconduct concerning the refurbishment of the Anglo Ashanti Hospital, in Carletonville. “One has recently resigned, but more than R6 million has been spent so far on their salaries in this inexcusably long-running matter.”

He said two more officials, who were suspended since July 2022 and currently under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), and have not been charged yet. Bloom explained that as “a shocking delay in accountability”. “Three officials suspended this year include an admin clerk implicated in a job-selling scam, a medical officer accused of sexual assault, and an admin and logistics clerk facing assault charges.”

According to Bloom, the department blames the delays on "prolonged investigations and repeated postponements of hearing dates". “This pathetic handling of disciplinary matters is one of many management failures which justify the DA’s call for Premier Panyaza Lesufi to remove department Head Mr Lesiba Arnold Malotana.” He said the party stands firmly against prolonged disciplinary processes as they affect the effective running of departments, which results in poor service delivery to citizens.