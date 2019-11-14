Johannesburg - The Gauteng provincial legislature portfolio committee on community safety has welcomed a decision by the SAPS to appoint experienced detectives to probe the murder of Tshwane ANC Youth League member Lethabo Nkoana.
Nkoana was shot and killed last week Saturday at the Temba Stadium in Hammanskraal while trying to resolve a squabble between ANCYL members during a meeting held at the venue.
He is the latest victim of the fierce infighting that has engulfed the Youth League over the past few months.
In June, disgruntled ANCYL members marched to the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters in Joburg where they demanded the disbandment of the youth wing's national executive committee (NEC) which they said, on numerous occasions, had failed in putting the interests of young people first.
In responding to those queries, the ANC national office dissolved the league's NEC and appointed a National Youth Task Team to facilitate the elective conference which is scheduled for March next year.