Gauteng Education MEC calls out critics amid 2024 matric successes

Despite welcoming the provincial matric results, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chilaone says he likes the government of national unity (GNU) because it reveals those who have always bashed the education system for years yet were now taking credit for the results. Chiloane announced the 2024 matric results at Vodaworld in Midrand, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Chiloane also took a swipe at the DA’s provincial education spokesperson Sergio dos Santos. “When I speak right, he speaks left, I am happy that he is here to witness so that when you go out here and speak proper things,” he said. “I like this GNU, because it makes people say things that they thought were impossible.”

His remarks come after Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane wrote on X on Tuesday that every year the Democratic Alliance has argued for the minister of basic education to tell South Africa the truth about the real pass rate. “This time the DA is heading the ministry of basic education. Will they tell South Africans the truth about the real pass rate? Will they drop the lie of 30% and 40%. The truth will set us all free,” Maimane said, hitting back at the DA's easy victory claim. In his speech, Chiloane welcomed and announced that the province obtained an 88.4% matric pass rate.

“This is the best performance since 1995 with a 3% improvement over the 2023 achievement of 85,4%. Congratulations to the Class of 2024! Your hard work and resilience has been justly rewarded,” he congratulated the top achievers. The national Class of 2024 achieved an unprecedented milestone by securing the highest pass rate in the country, with an impressive 87.3%. This surpassed the 82.9% pass rate set by the Class of 2023.

“A staggering number of 136,060 full-time learners enrolled to sit for the NSC examinations in 2024. This is an increase of 2.6% from the 132,570 enrolled candidates in 2023. “Gauteng achieved the highest number of candidates qualifying for Bachelor studies, ever, in 2024, with 66,979 who wrote, qualifying with a Bachelor pass. “This is over 10,000 (up) from the 56,554 bachelor passes in 2023. All 15 districts showed an improvement in the Bachelor Rate. Nationally, we contributed 20% of all bachelors achieved countrywide,” he said.