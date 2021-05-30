Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to visit Cornwall Hill College over ’racism’ claims

Johannesburg - Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit Cornwall Hill College in Centurion on Monday following reports of racism.

The MEC's office said his visit was intended to get to the bottom of tensions between parents and the school.

“Some of the parents and learners (past and present) have made allegations of racism against the said school, while others have embarked on a peaceful protest to voice their displeasure at the alleged racism,” a statement issued at the weekend said

Parents are expected to protest outside the school again on Monday.

Former and current learners at the school compiled a 53-page document detailing what they describe as years of racism experienced at the school.

The learners, some dating back to 2004 up to 2020, detailed how they had to endure being called derogatory names, teased about their hair, and were separated according to race at the tuckshop lines at the school.

A previous protest held earlier this month also saw scores of parents protesting.

Parent Thembile Hlati said even though the school had committed itself to begin working towards transformation since the backlash it received in 2019, nothing much had changed.

Hlati said as it stood the school still remained predominately "lily-white", with only five black teachers out of 66.

He said things were no better with the make-up of the board of the school, which he said comprised only white males and a few white women.

"We've noticed that the intake for black learners is also significantly low so it appears as though there is a system in place by the school stakeholders to hinder and derail efforts to transform and ensure our children are in an inclusive and diverse environment."

Political Bureau