Gauteng Education to cut transport and feeding schemes to save 3,400 teachers jobs amid R4.5 billion budget cut

Gauteng’s Education MEC Matome Chiloane has vowed to keep the jobs of about 3,400 teachers across the province by slashing various educational programmes amid a R4.5 billion budget deficit. Chiloane made those remarks while speaking at the Bryanston High School on Sunday, while providing an update on the department's online admissions for next year.

He said they had to come up with alternative ways to secure school teachers posts, as the department is experiencing a budget deficit of R4.5 billion. He said unlike a reported stance taken by the Western Cape Department of Education that they would not be filling 2,400 teacher posts, Chiloane said the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) had to come up with alternative solutions to save public school teachers job cuts, due to the increasing number of learners in the schools across the province. “There is no way we can’t employ educators, because we will end up having more than 100 learners in one classroom per teacher, and that’s not what we want. We are not going to take that direction of the Western Cape.”

He said they will resort to slashing certain educational programmes, school transportation, school nutrition, learning and teaching support materials (LTSM) and others. “We are cutting everywhere to make sure that we try to keep our educators. “The budget cuts have put us as the department in a lot of pressure and strain. The pinch is there, we can't lie,” said Chiloane.

Last month, the WCED said the cuts would be effective from January 1, 2025, due to budget constraints. “We are in this position because we are being short-changed by the national government, receiving only 64% of the cost of the nationally negotiated wage agreement, leaving the province to fund the remaining 36%,” Western Cape MEC David Maynier said. “Despite implementing a drastic R2.5 billion budget cut, including on administration, curriculum and infrastructure, we still face a R3.8 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. We are in an impossible position, and it is not of our making. And the Western Cape is not the only province affected.”