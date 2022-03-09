Gauteng Finance MEC sets aside R36bn for construction of schools, roads and upgrading hospitals

Johannesburg - Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko has announced a R36 billion infrastructure budget to improve service delivery and create jobs in the province. Nkomo-Ralehoko revealed this when delivering her budget in the Gauteng provincial legislature on Wednesday saying the total of R36.8 billion has been allocated for infrastructure in the province over the next three years.

Story continues below Advertisment

The money would be used to build and maintain public infrastructure that provides the enabling environment required to deliver government services to communities, including schools, healthcare facilities, libraries, social development facilities and sports facilities. “R12.2 billion is allocated for 2022/23 financial year, R12.3 billion for 2023/24 financial year and R12.3 billion for the 2024/25 financial year,” she said. She urged government departments to improve efficiencies in managing infrastructure projects to avoid cost overruns and the wastage of public funds.

“Available funds are increasingly becoming scarcer and should be protected in the same manner that a person would look after his/her “own funds”. Unnecessary mistakes throughout the delivery chain of infrastructure should not be the normal way of doing business without consequences,” she said. Some of the projects that would be funded as part of the infrastructure programme over the 2022 MTEF include the following: Roads and Transport: Upgrading of road K101 Phase 1 from N1 Rooihuiskraal Interchange to road D795 (Olifantsfontein Road) (Midrand), upgrading of R82 phase 3 between Road D1073 (Walkerville) and K164 (De Deur), and construction of new road K60 between Megawatt Park (Maxwell Drive) and Kyalami Road.

Story continues below Advertisment

Health: Refurbishment of hospitals (Dr Yusuf Dadoo, Edenvale, Jubilee, Kopanong, Leratong Hospital and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. Human Settlements: Construction of Housing Units and Servicing of stands at Impumelelo Extension 4 - Phase 1, Greenhills Ext 12 Afrivillage, Clayville Ext. 71 and Dan Tlome. Education: Construction of new schools at Rust-ter-vaal secondary school, Braamfischerville primary school, Dr. W.K. du Plessis-skool for learners with special education needs and EW Hobbs primary school.

Story continues below Advertisment

Kopanong Precinct Project: The procurement process for Kopanong Precinct (which includes the Provincial Legislature Building) was at the final phase of appointing preferred bidders. Gauteng Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Developments: The Gauteng Infrastructure Financing Agency (GIFA) would identify and prepare relevant infrastructure projects within the Gauteng SEZs that require funding from the private sector. “Infrastructure is not only critical in the delivery of services such as education and health but also enables economic development and growth,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisment