Johannesburg - Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo will on Wednesday preside over the nomination and election of speaker and premier of the province ahead of the establishment of the sixth Parliament in Cape Town. Similar events will take place in Limpopo and North West provinces. Limpopo Judge President Ephraim Makgoba will oversee the provincial election and swearing of the premier, speaker and deputy speaker.

"Judge President Makgoba will preside over each member’s swearing in or affirmation of faithfulness to the Republic of South Africa and obedience to the Constitution. The business of the 6th legislature will include the election of the premier, speaker, deputy speaker and the appointment of permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP)," the Limpopo government said in a statement.

In Cape Town, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will preside over the first sitting of the sixth Parliament.

Mogoeng will swear in members of the National Assembly, drawn from the candidate lists of political parties that received enough votes in the May 8 general election and qualify for some of the 400 parliamentary seats.

He will also oversee the election of the Speaker and the President of South Africa.

