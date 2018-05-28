Johannesburg - Gauteng member of the executive council (MEC) for economic development Lebogang Maile on Tuesday refuted allegations that he handed out lucrative contracts to friends and comrades in the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and suggested legal action against those who made the allegations.

The Mail & Guardian reported that Maile had dished out a whopping R29 million deal to his comrade, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

The contract was for the delivery of three-wheeler vehicles to be given to waste pickers to collect recyclable goods which are yet to be delivered. Opposition Democratic Alliance member of the provincial legislature (MPL) Janet Semple said that the deal was deemed unlawful by the provincial treasury.

Maile rejected Semple's claims and ordered her to retract the statements.

"I reject with contempt accusations that suggest that I am abusing my position to dish-out tenders to my so-called friends. MPL Semple should unconditionally retract her baseless, unfounded and libellous accusations against my person, within the next 24 hours," Maile said in a statement.

"I will exercise my legal rights to protect my integrity against this calculated and orchestrated smear campaign to tarnish my reputation and standing in society."

