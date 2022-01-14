Gauteng out of the 4th wave of Covid-19, says Minister Joe Phaahla

Johannesburg - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday Gauteng has exited the 4th wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Phaahla said in the first week of January there were 46 680 cases compared to the last week of 2021 when there were 54 191 new cases.

“Gauteng province has officially exited the 4th wave in terms of the technical definition of a wave, we can now say officially that Gauteng has technically exited the 4th wave this week while all other eight provinces have reached their peaks and are now on a decline,” he said. Phaahla said in the past week it was the Western Cape which had the highest number of new cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Gauteng province while all other provinces accounted for only 11% of new cases. “There has been a 4.8%, almost a 5%, reduction in reported deaths over the last seven days.

“As of January 13 there has been a 27% reduction in new cases compared to seven days before on a national scale and the reduction was in all provinces in terms of new cases,” Phaahla said. He reported that therewas a 6.3% decrease in hospitalisations compared to seven days earlier, even though three provinces, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and Western Cape did report some small increases in their regions. Phaahla said the overall hospitalisations were much lower during the 4th wave compared to the previous three waves.