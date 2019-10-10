Johannesburg - A male MEC in Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s Cabinet is set to be removed from his post and replaced by a female after the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) gave up the fight against a reshuffle.
This newspaper understands that consultations have been set in motion this week among those who would be affected by the decision.
This comes as the party’s national executive committee (NEC) continues to exert pressure on Makhura to shake up his Cabinet of ten 50/50 MECs and make it 60% female and 40% male.
According to the ANC’s adopted guidelines, the 60/40 gender policy on Cabinet appointments must be adopted by provinces when the premier is not female.
Following its protracted defiance and defence of Makhura’s decision to depart from the rule, the PEC has abandoned the fight after the NEC insisted that it be reversed.