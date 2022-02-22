Gauteng Premier applauds SAPS for swift arrests of dangerous criminals including two police officers

Johannesburg - Gauteng Premier David Makhura hast commended the provincial SAPS for arresting several gang members, and two police officers, suspected of being involved in criminal activities. Last week, the SAPS Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation detained two officers from the Crime Intelligence Unit on suspicion of conducting criminal activities with a gang of four to six individuals involved in various robberies in Gauteng.

The suspects were arrested for conspiracy to conduct armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of illegal guns and ammunition, possession of a stolen vehicle, and police impersonation. Their arrest came as a result of a sting operation conducted by the Hawks Serious Organized Crime Tactical Operations Management Section in collaboration with the SAPS Airwing, the Special Task Force, the Tshwane Tactical Response Team, the Gauteng Traffic Police Saturation Unit, K9 unit, Tracker Connect, and Badboyz Security. In another incident, Gauteng police intercepted a gang of about 25 gunmen from KwaZulu-Natal, Zimbabwe and Botswana while planning a cash-in-transit heist in Rosettenville on Monday.

The police apprehended eight suspects and have launched a manhunt for the ninth one who managed to flee. “We commend the Gauteng multidisciplinary law enforcement teams for working together in a sophisticated manner which led to the arrest of these criminals. As the provincial government we value their determination to win the war against crime,” said Makhura. He also condemned the two officers for working with criminals, adding: “We expect them to serve and protect communities from criminals. We are disappointed expect the law to take its cause. Those who engage in criminal activities must face the full might of the law."