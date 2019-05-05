Gauteng premier David Makhura at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday ahead of the ANC's final "Siyanqoba" elections rally. Picture ANA/Simphiwe Mbokazi

Johannesburg - Coalition governments "do not work", and on May 8 the Gauteng electorate will again give the African National Congress a full mandate to govern the province, premier David Makhura said on Sunday. "I am very confident that the ANC will get an overwhelming mandate. We know the coalition don't work, we are seeking a clear mandate from the people of Gauteng to govern the province again," Makhura said at the ANC's "Siyanqoba" rally at Ellis Park in Johannesburg ahead of Wednesday's national and provincial elections.

Makhura said the governing party was ready for Wednesday because "they have done their job". The ANC had addressed the problems faced by voters during the election campaign and was ready for election day.

"The ANC must be given another chance in Gauteng and national to continue with the good work that we have been doing," said Makhura.

He said 1800 buses carrying supporters were expected to converge on Ellis Park and he was confident that the stadium would be full. The stadium seats 62 567 people.

ANC supporters started making their way to Ellis Park early on Sunday morning for the ANC's final elections rally, clad in party regalia, taking photographs, and singing struggle songs.

African News Agency (ANA)