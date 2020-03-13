Gauteng RET wants ANC to probe Nasrec conference

Johannesburg - The Gauteng RET President Jacob Zuma Support Group has called on the ANC to investigate the use of money during the party’s conference in Nasrec three years ago. In a letter to ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule on Friday the group said it wants the matter to be probed speedily. The group includes Carl Niehaus. After it was slammed by the ANC, the group denied it was a faction. “We have noted with concern the many allegations that have been made that money was used to influence/determine the outcome of the leadership elections that took place at the conference,” states the letter. It said this also arose after Tokyo Sexwale raised it on a television show.

It said this calls for an investigation and leaders of the ANC cannot operate under a cloud of suspicion.

“It is an untenable situation that our ANC in general, and our leaders specifically, are under this dark cloud of suspicion,” said the Gauteng RET.

It said the matter needs to be cleared to avoid any suspicion.

If this was not done this would raise questions on decisions taken by leaders of the ANC in their responsibilities in government regarding various entities.

“We believe that it is within the jurisdiction, and in fact duty, of the ANC to investigate the alleged use of money in determining the outcomes of our conferences - and in this instance specifically the outcome of the leadership elections of our last national conference, which resulted in our current leadership,” states the letter.

The Gauteng RET said this was the duty of the ANC to conduct the investigation. It called on the ANC to give an update on the matter in the next two weeks.

It said in dealing with the investigation the bank statements of the CR17 campaign must be looked into.

Political Bureau