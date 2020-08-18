Gauteng reveals beneficiaries of PPE tenders

Johannesburg - Construction companies in the building and electrical fields are among the major beneficiaries of personal protective equipment (PPEs) contracts offered to them by rogue officials in the Gauteng health department. Communication and information technology companies are also among those entities that secured a huge slice in the R1.9 billion tenders which were issued by Gauteng health alone. The total budget of the Gauteng provincial government was R2.1 billion and health received the largest share of R1.9bn of the Covid-19 budget. The Social Development department received a whooping R79.6m while the Department of Infrastructure Development R58.4m. Education R15.7m. Premier David Makhura’s office received R8.4m. The Economic development was allocated R997 332 of the Covid-19 budget and Thotbox received a lionshare of R19 903 for marketing alone.

GSOC Consulting was given R74 929 for security access consumables while Bakadzi-Hayani Sewing and Other was given R2 500 to supply hardware.

Community Safety was given R1.5m. Agriculture and Rural Development R5.4m.

The department of e-Government and Sports, Arts and Culture department each received R1.1 million. Roads and Transport was allocated R579 517 and Human Settlements R363 532 while Provincial Treasury received a paltry R81 930 to fight Covid-19.

The Gauteng government released the list of these companies including the dates on which they were registered to operate as a business.

The list, especially companies that were awarded huge tenders, were founded while the country was already battling with Covid-19. One of the companies, Maponya Medical Solutions was founded on March 24, 2020 - two days before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the R500 billion budget to fight the pandemic.

Maponya Medical Solutions received tenders worth R74 million. Olee Telecoms Solutions which was founded on June 25, 2020 - received a tender R79m. Ikusasa Telecoms which was registered July 17, 2020 got a tender worth R36m. Yikusasa Building Contractors founded on April 18, 2016 received R84m to do rehabilitation of buildings

Other companies which also benefited were formed last year.

Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said the release of the list was in keeping with the commitment to clean, transparent and accountable governance.

Masebe said Gauteng Treasury will publish the names of all companies contracted to provide goods and services for the entire provincial government monthly.

Political Bureau