Gauteng SACR department spends over R4.6m on staff bonuses despite underperformance - DA

Johannesburg - The Gauteng sport, arts, culture, and recreation (SACR) department has spent over R4.6 million on staff bonuses in the 2019/20 financial year while the department underperforms on its core mandate, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.

This was revealed by Gauteng SACR MEC Mbali Hlophe in a written reply to the DA’s questions tabled in the Gauteng provincial legislature, DA MPL Kingsol Chabalala said in a statement.

According to the MEC, R4,623,304 was paid to 417 employees as bonuses in the 2019/20 financial year.

"It is deeply disappointing that the department is prioritising spending on staff bonuses while it underspends across all its programmes. According to the department’s third quarterly report for the 2019/20 financial year, the department underspent by R90.250 million. In the fourth quarterly report for the 2019/20 financial year the department has also underspent by R82.7 million," he said.

The department had mostly underspent in the sport and recreation; library and archival services; and cultural affairs programmes, while it had never underspent on staff bonuses.