Gauteng treasury MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. Picture: @GautengProvince

Johannesburg - Gauteng treasury MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has ordered all provincial departments to ensure that their wage bill did not exceed the set maximum of 60%, as the provincial government tries to save money delivery demands. Nkomo-Ralehoko was speaking at the provincial legislature on Tuesday where she delivered her medium-term budget.

She said tough decisions had to be made by departments in light of ever-increasing service delivery needs which coincided with extremely limited resources.

"The 2020 medium-term expenditure framework (METF) resource envelope must begin to confront this challenge, through reorienting from administrative and consumption expenditure to service delivery items and productive assets," Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

She said the rationale behind keeping the wage bill below 60% was to ensure that there was no crowding out of resources which could even lead to lack of money for operational programmes once salaries were paid.