Gautrain stations to renew drivers licenses to deal with major backlog

Gauteng public transport and roads infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has finally given the green light for Gautrain stations to perform functions of driving license testing centres. In a notice published in the provincial gazette this week, Mamabolo announced that his department has appointed the Gautrain Management Agency as a registering authority for the purposes of registering for driving license testing centres in Gautrain stations.

The move comes as unhappy drivers struggle to secure slots to book license renewals in the country’s economic hub. Gauteng accounts for the highest number of licenses not yet renewed in the country, with 437 819 out of a total 980 038 expired licences nationwide. In December last year, Mambolo announced plans to have Gautrain buses converted to fully-fledged licensing offices to process renewals.

Mamabolo has also appointed the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) as a registering authority for the purposes of operating and managing driving license testing centres in Eco Park in Centurion, Tshwane and Waterfall Park in Midrand, Johannesburg from October 1. Earlier this week, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that the two RTMC-run centres will add 35 380 renewal slots per month and increase Gauteng capacity for renewal slots by 48%. According to Mamabolo, RTMC will also operate and manage in any other area the department identifies for the establishment of a new driving license testing centre in the Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng, Mogale City, Randwest City and Merafong municipalities.

The Gauteng provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on roads and transport on Thursday expressed its optimism that the new Request a Slot Campaign launched by Mamabolo this week for the period between September 1 and March 31, 2022, will address the backlog for the renewal of drivers’ licenses. The committee said it is pleased with the plans that will address the demand for renewals, including renewal facilities at selected Gautrain stations and more driver license and traffic centres with extended operating days and hours, as well as the introduction of biometric systems to accelerate efficiency in service delivery. “This is an exciting programme which the portfolio committee on roads and transport supports. The committee will, of course, exercise its oversight role on the implementation of the different initiatives.