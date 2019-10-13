Johannesburg - Almost two months after his death in a suspicious car crash near OR Tambo International Airport, another report has cast doubt on eyewitnesses version of what led to the “crash” that claimed the life of Gavin Watson.
Watson, a former chief executive of African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa) died on August 26 this year and the circumstances around his death was questioned from the day it was reported.
Now Watson’s nephew, Jared Watson, says they have two reports, an accident expert report and a pathology report.
The pathology report shows that he was already dead or that his heart was not functioning at the time of the vehicle crashing into the concrete pillar.
According to Jared, the accident report compiled by accident expert, Konrad Lotter, who was hired by the Watson family to help to go through the accident puzzle, shows there was no acceleration before the car hit the pillar.