CEO of controversial company Bosasa, now African Global Operations, Gavin Watson died in a car crash. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - The family of former Bosasa (now African Global Operations) chief executive Gavin Watson have declined to comment on reports that shortly before his death, the state capture commission of inquiry intended serving him with a notice to file an affidavit in relation to allegations of corruption against him and the company. The commission’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, on Wednesday maintained he had issued a directive as per commission rules to be served on Watson, but this had yet to be done when Watson died in a car crash on Monday morning.

“The directive was not one that required him to appear before the commission yet. The directive required him to furnish an affidavit relating to the statement by (former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo) Agrizzi,” Zondo said before proceedings began.

Family spokesperson Papa Leshabane said he understood the commission was in touch with Watson’s attorneys.

“As a company, we know there are attorneys he was working with. It was Gavin’s attorneys. We have to find out who they are,” Leshabane said.

Meanwhile, Port Elizabeth-based anti-apartheid activists are organising a memorial service for Watson.

According to Mthiwabo Ndube, one of the activists and a member of the ANC Nelson Mandela regional task team, the memorial service would not be organised under the ANC banner.

“We’re to organise a memorial service on Tuesday in the townships to celebrate his life. We, the pre-1994 guys, are meeting to plan and we’ve booked a hall,” Ndube said.

Those organising the memorial, he said, would include anti-apartheid activists, friends and comrades who had worked in the liberation struggle with Watson and his brothers Valence, Ronnie and Daniel, known as Cheeky.

Businessman and activist Mkhuseli Jack, who was unaware of the memorial service, said he understood the funeral would be held in Port Elizabeth next week on Wednesday.

