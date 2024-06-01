Gayton McKenzie hits back at DA over ethnic mobilization claims

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie says his party is willing to talk to any party about coalitions, including the Democratic Alliance which said the party's growth was due to identity politics. McKenzie defended the party during an interview with IOL at the National Results Operation Centre in Midrand, saying coloured votes were their base, but they were the party for all South Africans.

The PA has secured at least 9 seats in Parliament and a few others in the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng provincial legislatures. A beaming and upbeat McKenzie said they would represent their coloured constituency and other races in Parliament. “What make me happiest, when you look at the list of the list of the DA - look at the Top 20, there is not one coloured in the ANC, IFP, FF+.

“We are sending Indians, Africans, Whites, we are the most colourful party, we are not a coloured party,” he said. McKenzie joked that the parties that called him names would now have to call him honourable. “It's sheer hard work, in the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, the Western Cape.

“The people that felt betrayed by the DA and the ANC have voted for the PA,” said McKenzie. McKenzie said they were willing to talk to any party about potential coalitions and they wanted Kenny Kunene to be the next Home Affairs Minister. He said they would be resolute with their strict stance on illegal foreigners and they would not work with parties that were against their stance.