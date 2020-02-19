Cape Town - Sylvia Lucas, the deputy chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, has lashed out at bullying tactics disguised as freedom of speech at last week's State of the Nation Address.
Speaking during the SONA debate on Wednesday, Lucas said lawlessness and intolerance had camouflaged as part of decomoratic order.
She also spoke out against the use of gender-based violence at Tuesday’s sitting for political point scoring. This, Lucas said, happened when women and children face onslaught of violence and femicide.
"This does not matter to be reduced to politicking for populist controversy," the former Northern Cape premier said.
She said they need to apologise to survivors and families affected by gender-based violence for what happened on Tuesday in Parliament.