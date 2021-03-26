General Council of the Bar probes Dali Mpofu’s ’shut up’ remarks

Johannnesburg - Advocate Dali Mpofu has landed in trouble with the General Council of the Bar (GCB) after his “shut up” comment this week at the Zondo Commission. This comes after the GCB on Friday confirmed that a formal investigation over the comment by Mpofu was under way. GCB chairperson Craig Watt-Pringle confirmed to IOL that the investigation came about after a formal complaint from a member of the public. “The Johannesburg Bar Council, which is a constituent bar of the GCB, has received a complaint against Mpofu and will investigate that complaint. The GCB does not usually investigate complaints. I cannot speculate on what the outcome or sanction would be,” said Watt-Pringle. The heated exchange between Mpofu, who was representing former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who was represented by advocate Michelle le Roux, ended dramatically on Tuesday evening.

Mpofu told Le Roux to “shut up”, and Gordhan, who was giving evidence via video, expressed shock. Mpofu shouted: “You too, Mr Gordhan.”

Mpofu went as far as labelling Le Roux, a “junior counsel” after he said she interrupted him three times while he was seeking to get answers from Gordhan.

Deputy Chief Justice Zondo, the chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture, on Thursday condemned Mpofu’s conduct, saying it was unacceptable and disrespectful.

“No legal practitioner including, Mr Mpofu, has a right to tell any person to shut up in this commission. That power belongs to me as a chairperson, even I will not use the words ’shut up’. That conduct is unacceptable in this commission,” said Zondo

Le Roux told IOL: “I am unable to comment about the proceedings under the Bar rules.”

Political Bureau