Geordin Hill-Lewis to become Cape Town’s youngest mayor
Share this article:
Cape Town’s incoming mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, thanked voters for the support and faith shown in the local government elections.
At just 34, Hill-Lewis will be the youngest recorded mayor of Cape Town.
He said he felt excited to lead the city, and indicated that there were two weeks to go before the inauguration.
The DA once again claimed the Cape Town metro with 62.27%, a slight drop from 66.61% in the 2016 municipal elections.
Addressing the media at the Western Cape Results Operations Centre on Wednesday, Hill-Lewis said the party would work every single day over the next five years to make sure residents were proud of their decision to vote the DA back into power.
He said the purpose of local government was to improve the living conditions of the poorest residents, to roll back poverty, to spread opportunity, to grow the economy, to deliver excellent basic services, to inspire optimism, and to be an example to the country.
“The main national story of this election is quickly shaping up to be a dramatic falling away of support for the ANC, which has for the first time fallen well below 50% of voter support in the country. This is a profound turning point, and is very good news for South Africa.
"Millions of South Africans have taken the bold first step into a new future free from the ANC. The DA’s task now is to turn Cape Town into a shining example of what is possible when voters who are done with the ANC take the next step by choosing a better alternative. We must be that alternative,” he said.
POLITICAL BUREAU