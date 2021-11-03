Geordin Hill-Lewis to become Cape Town’s youngest mayor

Cape Town’s incoming mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, thanked voters for the support and faith shown in the local government elections. At just 34, Hill-Lewis will be the youngest recorded mayor of Cape Town.

He said he felt excited to lead the city, and indicated that there were two weeks to go before the inauguration. The DA once again claimed the Cape Town metro with 62.27%, a slight drop from 66.61% in the 2016 municipal elections. Addressing the media at the Western Cape Results Operations Centre on Wednesday, Hill-Lewis said the party would work every single day over the next five years to make sure residents were proud of their decision to vote the DA back into power.