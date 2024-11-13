George deputy mayor, Raybin Figland, cleared of sexting charges

Figland, a councillor in the Democratic Alliance, was accused of blackmailing a teenage girl into sending nude photographs of herself to him.

According to the GOOD Party's Chantelle Kyd, Figland threatened to tell the girl's parents about her relationship with another boy, if she did not send him the sexual images.

"The girl in question was traumatised by the events and eventually dropped out of school. Figland, who is married, originally lied to his own party about the relationship with the matriculant but when presented with the evidence was forced to admit to this and other relationships with young people.

“He justified his actions to the party saying they were all 18 years of age or older," she said in a statement issued last month.