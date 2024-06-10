Germany closely watching political developments in South Africa and hoping for the best, says Ambassador

As South Africa grapples against the deadline to establish the seventh administration, officials and business leaders in the Federal Republic of Germany – a close all and key trading partner of Pretoria – are closely monitoring developments and hoping for an amicable outcome. South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) dramatically plunged below the 50 plus one, losing its decades-long parliamentary majority and now desperately needs coalition partners to form the next government following the May 29 elections.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that his party is now seeking to work with rival opposition parties and form a government of national unity which will take South Africa forward. However, the marathon discussions around the possible coalitions and cooperation – like in different democracies across the world – have been marred by mistrust and discord, as different political parties jostle for positions and posts. The South African Constitution dictates that the first sitting of Parliament, which elects key functionaries including the president of the country, the speaker, deputy speaker must be held within a 14-day threshold from the day the election results are declared.

In an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, German Ambassador to South Africa, Andreas Peschke said key stakeholders in his country continue to follow developments in Pretoria with glee. “To be quite frank, as friends and close partners of this country with a strong relationship, we are watching very closely. I understand that in South Africa people of course think about themselves and how they are going to solve problems and challenges of this country but the world is watching – that is as far as I can say,” said Peschke. “The German business is watching, German political actors are also watching because I think South Africa is an important country on the African continent. It is an important partner economically with lots of international and German businesses here in the country. We also have South African investments in Germany,” he said.

“South African is a very important partner on the international arena, so I think we will need a strong South African government. After the new government is formed, we are looking forward to a close cooperation. So we are watching closely and frankly we pray and we hope for the best.” President Cyril Ramaphosa officially receiving German Ambassador to South Africa, Andreas Peschke at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane. File Picture Kopano Tlape/GICS As advice, the seasoned Germany diplomat recommended that as political parties enter into agreements to form the next government, transparency should be key so that South Africans can hold the political players accountable based on the transparent contracts. Last year, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said Germany is one of South Africa’s most strategic international partners.