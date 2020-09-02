Get back-up power to avoid load shedding delays, Mogoeng tells lawyers ahead of virtual ConCourt hearings

Johannesburg – Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has told lawyers appearing in the Constitutional Court’s virtual hearings to ensure that they have back-up electricity options when load shedding hits. Directions issued by the ConCourt state that all counsel should ensure they have a back-up electricity and data source in the event of load shedding or any other electrical or connectivity issue. ”Their laptops should be fully charged before the hearing and be kept on charge during the hearings to allow the hearing to proceed in the event of load shedding,” read the directions issued by the Constitutional Court’s registrar, Kgwadi Makgakga, last Wednesday. The court also wants counsel to arrange the room from which they are appearing so that nothing distracting is in the background, for example, furniture, ornaments and paintings. ”If possible, they should be positioned so that a blank wall appears behind them. A light source should not be behind the presenting counsel, as this makes it difficult for the justices and viewers to see the faces of counsel addressing the court: a frontal light source is preferable,” the directions say.

The court also wants counsel to place a glass of water within reach and to refrain from eating anything during the hearing or drinking from plastic water bottles.

There should also be no distractions in the private and closed spaces from which counsel will be appearing.

“No other person (or animal, if counsel has pets) should enter the room during the course of the hearing. As far as possible external sources of noise should be excluded. This is best achieved by closing windows and doors and wearing headphones or ear pods,” read the directions

Electronic devices from which they can receive emails, SMS or WhatsApp messages must be on silent mode to prevent disturbances.

Other courts across the country have also issued directions on conduct during virtual hearings throughout the different levels of the Covid-19-enforced national lockdown and restrictions on public gatherings.

While the Constitutional Court requires all counsel must be robed and must remain seated throughout the duration of the online proceedings, directions issued by Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe last month state that during virtual hearings judicial officers and all legal practitioners need not robe but be dressed appropriately to maintain decorum.

Political Bureau