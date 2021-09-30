Get your Covid jab at Vooma Vaccination Weekends, says Ramaphosa

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged those who have not been vaccinated to attend the Vooma Vaccination Weekends campaign which kicks off on Friday. He said on Friday and Saturday sites will opened around the country which seeks to reach over half a million people.

"We know that getting to a vaccination site during weekdays can be difficult for many people, especially those who work, who have to commute long distances, or have family responsibilities. "Those who might not be able to get the vaccine during the week should take up this opportunity," Ramaphosa said. The Department of Health has already identified priority districts in each province based on the number of unvaccinated people and the current vaccination coverage in each district.

"This will be the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend in a series of outreach programmes. "Leaders from across the political spectrum, civil society, religious leaders, traditional leaders, labour and business will mobilise communities to stay safe by being vaccinated," the president said. During this weekend's campaigning events, Ramaphosa said citizens will be encouraged to get the jab.

"The vaccination is free to everyone living in South Africa, whether you are a South African citizen or from another country. "You can go to a government or a private health facility that offers vaccinations, even if you don’t have medical aid." He added that the Vooma Vaccination Weekends are also an opportunity to acknowledge the immense contribution made by frontline health workers and the health service.