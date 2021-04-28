Gigaba has a few questions of his own about estranged wife Norma’s shocking testimony at Zondo commission

Johannesburg: Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba has reacted to the testimony given by his estranged wife Norma Gigaba at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday.

In a series of tweets, Gigaba shared his views on Mngoma’s statements.

He wrote: “Has a witness ever been given a chance to mend their affidavit after it has been completely torn apart in reply? Given that she attributes portions of her affidavit to the commission itself, do I apply to cross-examine the commission as well?”

However on Monday, Mngoma told the commission’s chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that she was rushed to submit her affidavit as she felt threatened.

“When I had (a) consultation with personnel from the commission, I was not sure about dates; the people from the commission put dates, Around about the time I submitted my affidavit, I had received death threats. The affidavit still has to be mended,” said Mngoma at the time.

Twitter users were divided over her submissions.

While some said they believed Mngoma others questioned her motives for wanting to amend the affidavit she had signed.

“I'm confused. Which parts of Noma's evidence is reliable when she disavowed evidence that she (even if involuntarily) gave under oath by yet another evidence she gave under oath? What does a judge do when confronted with two versions of the same witness,who disavows a version led anyway?” said Simply Vido.

Another user told Gigaba to obtain legal representation.

“Just get your legal team to handle these matters. What she said did not put you in better light, esp since to date, you have not accepted wrongdoing. These streets won't help much,” said Mphela Mphela.

[email protected]

Political Bureau